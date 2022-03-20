Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced the formation of a committee to discuss drafting the election law.

Dbeibah told a ministerial meeting that the committee will include independent figures representing the country's different regions, the state news agency reported.

He added that the panel will hold a national dialogue on the election law and the constitutional basis for the vote.

On Feb. 12, Dbeibah unveiled a plan to hold elections on June 30 after failing to hold presidential and parliamentary polls on Dec. 24, 2021, amid differences over the election laws.

The situation escalated in Libya earlier this month after parliament gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Dbeibah insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.

Dbeibah was named interim leader last year under a United Nations-backed process aimed at helping the North African country recover from a decade of chaos that followed the ouster of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

His government had the mandate to lead the country to elections on Dec. 24, 2021.

But the polls were canceled, and parliament began interviewing candidates to replace Dbeibah, a process that could spark new east-west power struggles in the troubled nation. The east-based parliament is in favor of the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who waged a campaign against the internationally-recognized interim government to take over capital Tripoli.

The House of Representatives (HoR) in the eastern city of Tobruk had designated Bashagha as prime minister in February.

It had tasked him with forming a government to replace that of Dbeibah, based in the capital Tripoli in the west of the country and deemed by Saleh as having outlived its mandate.

The emergence of Bashagha's government once again gives the country two prime ministers, as was the case between 2014 and a landmark east-west cease-fire in 2020.

Bashagha, a 59-year-old former fighter pilot trainer from Misrata near Tripoli, is backed by eastern-based warlord Haftar whose disastrous 2019-2020 attack on the capital ended in defeat and a return to U.N. peace efforts, following Turkey's support to the legitimate Tripoli government.

During Bashagha's stint as interior minister in 2018-2021, he worked to reduce the influence of militias and bring fighters into state-run forces.

He is one of the few major Libyan actors to have good relations with foreign powers backing rival sides in the country.