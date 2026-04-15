Three years into Sudan’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and spawned countless war crimes allegations, more than $1.5 billion have been pledged for humanitarian efforts at an international aid conference in Berlin, Germany said Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of international donors in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: "We want to achieve more than at the last conference in London, that was a billion dollars."

"It seems to be working," he told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster, adding: "There are more pledges coming in now, we are working on this."

At the start of the meeting, African Union Commission chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf appealed for more media attention for Sudan's war and "disastrous humanitarian catastrophe".

As well as rallying donors, the conference aims to revive faltering peace talks, although the two sides fighting the war, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, have been excluded.

The vast majority of Sudanese people have been plunged into poverty by the conflict, with 11 million uprooted from their homes and nearly twice as many facing hunger.

"People are exhausted," said Amgad Ahmed, 42, who has lived in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, throughout the conflict.

"Three years of war have worn people down. We have lost work, savings and any sense of stability," he told AFP.

The Berlin meeting brings together governments, aid agencies and civil society groups and follows similar conferences hosted by London and Paris over the past two years.

Semblance of normality

The war between Sudan's army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands of people.

Nearly 700 civilians have been killed in drone strikes since January alone, with attacks escalating on both sides, particularly in the southern Kordofan region and Blue Nile State, according to the United Nations.

A semblance of normality, however, has taken root in the capital since the army retook control of Khartoum last year.

In parts of the city, reconstruction has already begun. Markets have reopened, traffic has returned to streets that were once largely empty, while national secondary school exams were held this week after nearly two years of widespread school closures.

According to the U.N., around 1.7 million people have returned to Khartoum.

But danger still lurks among the soot-stained buildings, with authorities slowly working to clear tens of thousands of unexploded bombs left behind by the fighting.

Al-Basheer Babker al-Basheer, 41, who visited Khartoum twice this year after three years away, said the city would need years to recover.

"I was happy to come back," he told AFP. "But when I went into the city center, it was heartbreaking.

"The road to the university where I studied is no longer the same. The walls are black," he said. "They are not the same places we used to go to."

Truce call

Diplomatic efforts towards peace led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, referred to collectively as the Quad, have so far failed.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye back the Sudanese army, while the UAE is accused of arming the RSF. All sides deny direct involvement.

Quad-led talks stalled after army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the group in November of bias because of Abu Dhabi's membership.

In terms of international action on the humanitarian front, Wadephul said it was "regrettable" that the United States was "not as active as in previous years" in terms of providing aid.

However the United States Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, said on his arrival at the Berlin meeting that Washington contributed "$579 million towards humanitarian aid in Sudan" in 2025 and had already pledged $200 million for this year.

He also said that the U.S. was "working very closely with both sides" to achieve a three-month "humanitarian truce" which could lead to a permanent ceasefire.