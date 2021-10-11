Eastern-based Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Husain al-Katrani and other ministers have criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah for failing to fulfill his responsibilities.

Following a meeting in Benghazi, controlled by the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, a group of pro-Haftar politicians accused Dbeibah of not fulfilling his national and historical responsibilities and allegedly pursuing a personal agenda rather than national interests.

The statement released after the meeting also condemned Dbeibah for not appointing a defense minister and failing to take steps to appoint one.

In February, the U.N.-led Libya forum selected an interim government through a vote, choosing Mohammad Younes Menfi to head the Libyan Presidential Council and Dbeibah as interim prime minister.

Haftar had waged a yearlong assault on Tripoli, leaving thousands dead, before reaching a formal cease-fire with his western opponents in October last year.

While the ensuing U.N.-led peace process has led to a period of calm, wrangling over electoral laws and the presence of foreign forces has complicated moves towards more permanent peace.