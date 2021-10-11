Eastern-based Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Husain al-Katrani and other ministers have criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah for failing to fulfill his responsibilities.
Following a meeting in Benghazi, controlled by the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, a group of pro-Haftar politicians accused Dbeibah of not fulfilling his national and historical responsibilities and allegedly pursuing a personal agenda rather than national interests.
The statement released after the meeting also condemned Dbeibah for not appointing a defense minister and failing to take steps to appoint one.
In February, the U.N.-led Libya forum selected an interim government through a vote, choosing Mohammad Younes Menfi to head the Libyan Presidential Council and Dbeibah as interim prime minister.
Haftar had waged a yearlong assault on Tripoli, leaving thousands dead, before reaching a formal cease-fire with his western opponents in October last year.
While the ensuing U.N.-led peace process has led to a period of calm, wrangling over electoral laws and the presence of foreign forces has complicated moves towards more permanent peace.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.