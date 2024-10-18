In a decisive move reflecting its commitment to the Palestinian cause, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the nation is actively considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.

However, he emphasized that support for Palestine remains “irrevocable.”

"This matter is being considered in a very active manner, and we will articulate the executive’s response to the National Assembly’s resolution in due course," Ramaphosa informed lawmakers on Thursday.

His comments came in response to a non-binding resolution passed by Parliament last November, which urged the government to sever relations with Israel amid the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza.

During the session, Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema referenced Brazil's decision to recall its ambassador from Israel, pressing Ramaphosa for clarity on South Africa's stance.

The president countered by asserting that his government was neither “reluctant” nor “cowardly” in addressing the situation.

"This matter is under consideration, and we are evaluating broader issues surrounding it," Ramaphosa said, referring specifically to the parliament's call for the closure of the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

Malema's comments underscored the urgency of the issue, as he stated, "South Africans cannot share territory with murderers and rapists ... (who) killed women and children and want to erode the Palestinian nation."

In March 2023, the South African parliament had previously voted to downgrade its embassy in Israel to a liaison office in response to what it described as ongoing abuses against Palestinians.

Since establishing diplomatic relations with Palestine in 1995, shortly after the end of apartheid, South Africa has consistently criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinians, particularly regarding the construction of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In late 2023, South Africa took its case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention amid its bombardment of Gaza since October.

Several nations, including Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia, have joined South Africa in this legal challenge, which began public hearings in January.

The ICJ has responded to the humanitarian crisis by issuing multiple preliminary orders.

In May, the court instructed Israel to cease its offensive in Rafah, marking the third time the 15-judge panel sought to mitigate the mounting death toll and alleviate suffering in Gaza.

The casualty count in the besieged enclave has tragically exceeded 42,400, mostly women and children.