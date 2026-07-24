Sudan's military says it is gaining ground against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across several key regions, while new U.N. data shows millions of displaced civilians have begun returning home, offering a rare sign of progress even as the country's devastating civil war continues.

Defense Minister Hassan Dawoud Kabroun said Thursday that Sudanese armed forces had made significant advances in the conflict-hit regions of Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur, inflicting what he described as heavy losses on RSF fighters.

He pledged that military operations would continue until the paramilitary group was defeated and government forces regained full control of the country's territory.

Kabroun said the army's campaign was advancing steadily with strong public backing and the legitimacy of its mission.

He argued that the RSF was now at its weakest point since the conflict began, claiming the group's continued looting and theft in parts of Kordofan and Darfur reflected its deteriorating military position.

Looking ahead, Kabroun said Sudan would mark Army Day on Aug. 14 amid what he called major battlefield victories, expressing confidence that government forces would continue making gains in the coming weeks.

The fighting remains intense across Sudan's three Kordofan states, as well as Darfur and Blue Nile, where government troops and RSF fighters have been locked in fierce clashes in recent months.

While the military projects confidence on the battlefield, the humanitarian situation remains one of the world's worst despite signs of gradual improvement.

The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday that nearly 4.65 million displaced Sudanese have now returned to their home areas as internal displacement continues to decline.

The agency said its latest figures were compiled from surveys conducted at nearly 13,000 locations across 185 localities in all 18 Sudanese states.

According to the IOM, approximately 8.69 million people remain internally displaced, a 25% decline from the peak level of displacement recorded during the conflict and about 1% lower than the previous month's total.

The agency said return movements have reached 74 localities across the country. About 82% of those returning had been displaced within Sudan, while the remaining 18% came back from neighboring countries after seeking refuge abroad.

Children continue to bear the brunt of the crisis. The IOM said those under the age of 18 account for 55% of internally displaced people and half of all returnees.

The number of people returning home increased by 5% compared with the previous month.

Last month, the IOM reported about 8.8 million internally displaced people and just over 4.4 million returnees. The latest figures indicate continued progress after displacement reached a peak of nearly 11.6 million people in January 2025.

The agency attributed the growing number of returnees largely to the Sudanese army's recapture of Khartoum, Sennar and Al-Jazirah states from RSF control, allowing civilians to gradually return to areas previously inaccessible because of the fighting.

Despite the increase in returns, humanitarian agencies warn that Sudan's crisis remains severe. Large parts of the country continue to experience active combat, widespread destruction and limited access to essential services.

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023 after a dispute between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military collapsed into open conflict.

U.N. estimates indicate the war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million at its peak, making it one of the world's largest displacement crises.