Sudan on Tuesday announced it severed diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf state of supporting the paramilitary forces after a drone strike in the capital, Port Sudan.

In a statement, the Security and Defense Council declared the UAE an "aggressor state," accusing the Gulf country of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The entire world has witnessed, for more than two years, the crime of aggression against Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens by the UAE," the council said.

The decision came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Sudan's lawsuit accusing Abu Dhabi of "complicity in genocide" in the western Darfur province over its alleged support for the RSF, an accusation denied by the UAE.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the Sudanese decision.

A series of drones struck positions across Port Sudan Tuesday - including the war-torn country's main port and only functioning international civilian airport - official sources said, marking the third consecutive day the government's seat of power has come under attack.