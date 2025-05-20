The Sudanese army on Tuesday declared the capital Khartoum “completely free” of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following months of intense clashes.

"We announce today the full clearing of the entire state of Khartoum from any presence of the Al-Dagalo militia and the purification of our national capital from the stain of the rebels," army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah said in a recorded statement.

"We confirm that the state of Khartoum is completely free of the rebels," he added.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to continue operations "until the last inch of our land is cleansed of every rebel."

Soldiers posted videos on social media showing army forces inside the Salha area of southern Omdurman, described as the last RSF stronghold in the city.

Other footage purportedly showed weapons caches, drones, and jamming equipment seized by the military in the area.

The military spokesman said early Tuesday that army forces continued "to crush the RSF militia" in the south and west of Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the army's statement.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the U.N. and local authorities. Research from U.S. scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.