The repeatedly-postponed corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma was delayed once again on Monday, hours after it began.

Zuma himself did not attend the opening at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday because, according to his defense lawyer, he suddenly fell ill shortly before the session was due to start.

The trial has been postponed until May 17, Judge Piet Koen ruled, to allow for consideration of a petition by Zuma.

The 79-year-old is accused of corruption, money laundering and fraud in connection with an arms deal that took place before his term as president. He faces up to 25 years in prison. He denies the charges.

In addition to the current trial, Zuma also has to answer to a commission of inquiry into corruption during his time in office, from 2009 to 2018. For his failure to comply with several summonses related to the case, Zuma was handed a 15-month prison sentence in 2021.

That led to Zuma supporters protesting in his native KwaZulu-Natal province, as well as in the country's economic and political center of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

According to official figures, at least 337 people were killed in the subsequent looting and rioting, which required the mobilization of the South African military to restore order.