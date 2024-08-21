The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has boosted its ongoing humanitarian aid efforts in war-ravaged Sudan, according to the country's communication department.

In a recent statement, the Strategic Communication Department said that in response to the escalating crisis, the UAE has launched a series of emergency relief operations, including the dispatch of 159 relief flights carrying over 10,000 tons of food, medical, and relief supplies to Sudan. This aid has been critical in addressing the urgent needs of the Sudanese population facing severe shortages of essential supplies due to the conflict.

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided aid worth $3.5 billion, with a sharp increase in assistance since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, it added.

"The UAE has also played a pivotal role in supporting Sudanese refugees who have fled to neighboring countries. As part of its comprehensive humanitarian strategy, the UAE has constructed two field hospitals in Chad, which have provided vital medical care to those displaced by the conflict. The Amdjarass Field Hospital has treated 24,741 cases, while the Abeche Field Hospital has provided care for 21,761 individuals, underscoring the UAE's commitment to delivering life-saving medical assistance," according to the statement.

During the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries held in Paris in April, the UAE pledged more than $100 million in aid, further demonstrating its leadership in international humanitarian efforts. This includes contributions of $70 million to U.N. humanitarian organizations operating in Sudan, along with a direct donation of $30 million to support refugees in the region.

"The UAE's swift and substantial response reflects its longstanding commitment to humanitarian principles and its solidarity with the Sudanese people during this challenging time. As the situation in Sudan continues to evolve, the UAE remains a key player in the global effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict, providing both immediate relief and long-term support," it added.

The statement noted that this extensive humanitarian aid is part of the UAE's broader strategy to stabilize the region and ensure that those impacted by the conflict receive the assistance they need to survive and rebuild their lives. The UAE's ongoing efforts highlight the critical role of international cooperation in addressing the complex humanitarian crises that continue to unfold in Sudan and its neighboring countries.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.