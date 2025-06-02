The U.K. has formally endorsed Morocco's 2007 autonomy plan for Western Sahara, abandoning its longstanding neutrality and joining the U.S., France, and Spain in backing Rabat’s proposal to resolve the protracted territorial conflict.

Speaking Sunday during an official visit to the Moroccan capital, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy hailed Rabat’s proposal as “the most credible, viable and pragmatic basis” for resolving the conflict.

This signaled a departure from the U.K.'s previous position, which considered the region's status "undetermined" and emphasized the principle of self-determination.

The Western Sahara issue has lingered since 1975, when Spain withdrew from its former colony, triggering a protracted conflict between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks full independence.

While Morocco currently administers most of the territory, home to around 600,000 people and listed by the U.N. as a non-self-governing region, the Polisario controls areas in the east and continues to push for a U.N.-mandated referendum that has yet to materialize.

Under Morocco’s autonomy plan, the region would remain under Moroccan sovereignty but gain limited self-rule, a formula now enjoying growing international backing.

The United States was the first major power to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory in 2020 under President Donald Trump, a move later echoed by Spain and France.

Lammy’s visit to Rabat included meetings with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, after which the two countries signed several cooperation agreements spanning health care, water management, port development, procurement and innovation.

He also underscored the role of economic diplomacy, noting that the U.K. would deepen its bilateral engagement with Morocco across regional and international frameworks.

"The U.K.’s support comes as part of a broader momentum to accelerate resolution efforts," said Bourita, who welcomed London’s new stance and revealed that discussions on British investment in the Western Sahara region were already underway.