The U.N. warned Wednesday that fighting in Sudan's Kordofan region has displaced more than 88,000 people in recent months, as humanitarian access remains severely restricted and civilians face worsening conditions.

"The situation in Dilling, which is South Kordofan state's second largest city, remains highly volatile. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that access routes are still cut off, and the city's prolonged isolation has pushed conditions to crisis level," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference.

Dujarric said humanitarian operations remain limited, noting that "only a small number of non-governmental organizations" are operating "under severe constraints."

According to U.N. partners, "half of Dilling's civilian population fled last year, while those who remain face critical shortages of food, health care, and other basic services."

Across Kordofan, Dujarric said the International Organization for Migration "estimates that more than 88,000 people were displaced between late October and mid-January because of the conflict."

On Darfur, Dujarric said that in North Darfur State, "civilians were reportedly killed and injured in drone strikes on Monday," with livelihoods destroyed and already fragile health facilities impacted.

He said families fleeing El-Fasher continue to arrive in Tawila and stressed, "They need food, they need shelter, they need water, sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition support."

Dujarric urged the parties in Sudan "to immediately de-escalate violence and engage in genuine dialogue towards an immediate cessation of hostilities" and called on donors to "maintain and increase funding for our operations to ensure critical assistance reaches all those who need it."

Sudanese authorities and regional rights groups have previously accused paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), of committing violations against civilians.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks across the three Kordofan states, forcing tens of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and center of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.