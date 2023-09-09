Messages of condolences and support poured from around the world following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people in Morocco late Friday.

The strong earthquake struck central Morocco just after 11.00 p.m. local time (2211GMT) on Friday, killing at least 1,037 people and injuring 1,204, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

The epicenter was 71 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the USGS said.

Videos of several buildings being damaged or collapsed surfaced, with parts of the famous red walls in Marrakesh also said to be affected.

Türkiye, which experienced twin quakes back in February, which killed at least 50,000 people, expressed solidarity with Morocco, offering to send search and rescue assistance and relief aid.

"I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in friendly and brotherly Morocco," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, wishing Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day," Erdoğan tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, saying: "We are all devastated after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help with first aid."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the tremors as "bad news," tweeting that in these "difficult hours, our thoughts are with the victims of the devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes to all those affected by this natural disaster."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also voiced solidarity with the Moroccan people, saying, "Spain is with the victims of this tragedy and their families."

Residents stay out at a square in Marrakesh on Sept. 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Another country that vowed "full support in this emergency" was Italy, with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressing "sorrow" over the devastating effects of the quake.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible earthquake in Morocco last night," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, underlining that his country "stands ready to support our Moroccan friends."

Noting that the U.K. continues to support British nationals in the region following the earthquake, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "We stand ready to help our Moroccan friends in whatever way we can."

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery, and the first responders who are doing an admirable job," said Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission on X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, meanwhile, expressed the EU's readiness to support Morocco "during these difficult times." "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy and the rescuers involved in the search operation," he said.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is "closely monitoring" the situation. "We stand ready to provide any assistance necessary if requested," Lenarcic said.

President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also shared messages of support.

"We stand ready to support the immediate health needs," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

WHO's regional office for Eastern Mediterranean said that the earthquake affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and surrounding areas.

Jagan Chapagain, the secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said teams from the Moroccan Red Crescent responded immediately after the earthquake, adding: "IFRC is ready to support."

Calling the quake "terrible news," Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his thoughts were with the many victims of this disaster and with the local emergency services.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Switzerland's President Alain Berset also extended their condolences to the Moroccan government and the people and voiced solidarity in their messages on social media.

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova said his country is "ready to help and assist with the recovery."

Meanwhile, Austria said it is currently making all arrangements to provide support as soon as a corresponding request arises.

"Austria will assist Morocco with its disaster relief unit at any time where help is needed in the affected areas," Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X. "We stand by the people of Morocco in this difficult situation."

Condolences from Balkans

Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic extended his condolences to the Moroccan government and people and said: "Montenegro stands with Morocco during this tragic moment."

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said on X: "My thoughts are with the people of Morocco during this difficult time. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

Andrej Plenkovic, the Croatian prime minister, said on X that his nation sympathized with the Moroccan people and added: "Croatia is ready to send aid."

Meanwhile, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said on X: "The people of Kosovo stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco at this tragic time."

He wished strength, recovery and healing to all those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani directed sending urgent aid and rescue crew to earthquake-stricken Morocco, according to an official statement.

Al Thani "directed the dispatch of rescue teams and urgent medical aid to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco to support relief efforts due to the earthquake that struck several Moroccan cities and regions," the Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

Tunisia

Tunisia will send a civil defense team of 56 people and a field hospital to Morocco in the wake of Friday's earthquake that left over 1,000 people dead.

Faker Bouzghaya, the spokesman of the Tunisian Interior Ministry, said that a team of 56 people, including six doctors as well as four rescue dogs, will be dispatched to Morocco, according to the Tunis Afrique Presse news agency.

Bouzghaya noted that Tunisia will also send a field hospital and a rescue team.

Algeria

Algeria will allow aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to quake-hit Morocco to pass through its airspace, the president's office announced Saturday, suspending a two-year ban on flights to its regional rival.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area southwest of the Moroccan tourist hotspot of Marrakesh late Friday, killing more than 1,000 people, injuring at least 1,200 others and causing widespread damage.

Algerian authorities "have decided to open the airspace to flights transporting humanitarian aid and injured" from the quake, the president's office said in a statement.

Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan aircraft in September 2021 after cutting diplomatic ties with its longtime foe.

Despite the rivalry between the North African neighbors, Algerian authorities were "fully prepared to provide humanitarian aid and mobilize all material and human resources in solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people upon request from the Kingdom of Morocco," the statement said.

In an earlier statement, the Algerian foreign ministry offered the nation's "sincere condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake."

United Nations

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a message of condolence for those who lost their lives in the earthquake.

"The U.N. is ready to support the Moroccan government," a statement by the U.N. cited Guterres.

U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths also expressed his "deep sadness," saying: "We are ready to support."

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his condolences to King Mohammed VI in the wake of the earthquake.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

India

In a message delivered during the G-20 summit in the capital, New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt condolences, saying India is ready to assist Morocco in its time of need.

"We hope for the swift recovery of all those who have been injured. The global community stands in solidarity with Morocco during these challenging circumstances, and we are prepared to offer any possible assistance," said Modi.

South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin extended his condolences to the people of Morocco affected by the devastating earthquake.

"We stand in solidarity with you and hope for a swift recovery from the damage," Park said on his social media account.

Pakistan

Pakistan also expressed sympathy with Morocco following the deadly quake.

"The people and government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with Morocco and express their heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the earthquake," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

Morocco declared three days of national mourning after the deadly earthquake, an announcement from the royal palace said.

"Three days of national mourning have been decided, with flags to fly at half-mast on all public buildings," said a statement published by the official MAP news agency after King Mohammed VI chaired a meeting to discuss the disaster.

The meeting was held after Friday night's earthquake, the deadliest to hit the North African country in decades. It hit southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh, killing at least 1,037 people and injuring another 1,204, many of them critically.

After being briefed by officials, the king ordered the immediate establishment of a "commission responsible for the deployment of an emergency rehabilitation and aid program on rebuilding destroyed housing in disaster areas" and "the care of distressed people, particularly orphans and the vulnerable."

He also ordered that "accommodation, food and all other basic needs" be made available to those who needed it and established a special account at the central bank for aid donations.