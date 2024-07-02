The first Democratic call to U.S. President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 elections was made on Tuesday, while others raised questions about his bid, following his poor debate performance.

Biden will hold a meeting with Democratic governors on Wednesday and speak to lawmakers this week, White House officials said, in the wake of his poorly received debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The meeting on Wednesday, which will be held at the White House but may be largely virtual with governors attending remotely, will give the president a chance to reassure leaders in his party that he is of sound mind and body despite the debate, which prompted calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

One official said Biden would also meet with leaders from Capitol Hill this week as he seeks to shore up support among party stalwarts and tamp down talk that he should step aside. U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional Democrat to call for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on Tuesday. The meetings are part of a broad effort to stabilize the president's re-election bid after his halting, stumbling display on the Atlanta debate stage. His team held difficult phone calls on Sunday and Monday with important campaign funders who questioned whether the 81-year-old Democrat should stay in the presidential race.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized Biden's multiple legislative accomplishments during an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday but said it was a legitimate question to ask whether his debate performance was a one-night thing or a broader health problem. She said Trump should be given the same scrutiny.

"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'is this an episode or is this a condition?' And so when people ask that question, it's legitimate, of both candidates," Pelosi said.

"He has to be honest with himself," Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, a moderate from Illinois, told CNN on Tuesday. "It's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts, not just his race, but all the other races coming in November."