Two National Guard members who were shot near the White House on Wednesday lost their lives, the governor of West Virginia said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post that two Guard members had been shot and that her department was working with local police to gather more details.

Police in Washington said one suspect was in custody following the shooting one block from the White House and that the area was secured.

"The president has been briefed," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

Trump said two National Guardsmen were "critically wounded," and that the shooter was also severely injured.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Stacey Walters, 43, was in an Uber near the White House around 2:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) when she heard two loud booms and saw young children and other pedestrians running from the scene.

She said she heard someone yell "Help! Help!" and saw what appeared to be U.S. Secret Service agents running after someone in a hooded sweatshirt.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.