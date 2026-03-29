A third wave of “No Kings” rallies swept across U.S. cities Saturday as demonstrators denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation policies, the war in Iran and other measures.

More than 3,200 events had been planned across all 50 states, following the two previous nationwide events that attracted millions of participants.

Large rallies took place in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington, while over two-thirds of No Kings events were happening outside major cities, a nearly 40% ⁠jump for smaller communities from the movement's first mobilization last June, organizers said.

In Minnesota, a flashpoint in Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, a massive rally was held outside the state capitol in Saint Paul.

Many held aloft posters bearing photos of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, U.S. citizens fatally shot by ​federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this year.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2024, told the crowd that their resistance ​to ⁠Trump and his policies makes them "the heart and soul" of everything good about the U.S.

"They call us radicals," Walz said. "You're damn right we've been radicalized – radicalized by compassion, radicalized by decency, radicalized by due process, radicalized by democracy, and radicalized to do all we can to oppose authoritarianism."

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Trump critic who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, also addressed the event in Minnesota.

Musician Bruce Springsteen performed his song "Streets of Minneapolis" - a ballad criticizing Trump's immigration crackdown and lamenting the deaths of Good and Pretti.

"We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy in America," said Sanders, an independent. "We, the people, will rule."

The National Republican Congressional Committee criticized Democratic politicians and candidates for supporting the rallies.

"These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left's most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone and House Democrats get their marching orders," committee spokesperson Mike Marinella said in a statement.

A demonstrator, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

'Existential threat'

In New York, a crowd that police estimated at tens of thousands stretched more than 10 blocks in midtown Manhattan.

Actor Robert De Niro, one of the organizers, said that no president before Trump has posed "such an existential threat to our freedoms and security."

Holly Bemiss, 54, said she and other New York rally attendees were acting in the same spirit as her ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.

"We fought against having kings ⁠and ⁠we fought for freedom," she said. "We're just doing it again."

On the National Mall in Washington, the crowd chanted pro-democracy slogans and held anti-Trump signs. Outside a high-rise assisted-living center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, a group of elderly people in wheelchairs held signs encouraging passing cars to "Resist tyranny," "Honk if you want democracy," and "Dump Trump."

Thousands attended a Dallas event that had clashes between No Kings demonstrators and counterprotest groups, including one led by Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right organization, the Proud Boys.

Minor scuffles erupted when counterprotesters blocked streets. Dallas police eventually made several arrests.

Trump's policies have galvanized the opposition, Dallas protester Chris Brendel said.

"One thing I'll give Trump credit for is mobilizing the dissenters," Brendel said. "I can't stand by and be silent anymore simply because of my boys and their friends and the future."

In Los Angeles, retired Burbank, California, resident Theresa Gunnell said she took part because it's "important for everybody to make a stand against authoritarianism, fascism and greed."

"All Trump is doing is making himself wealthy while taking away from regular Americans," she said.

Two people were arrested for assaulting federal law enforcement as ⁠1,000 "rioters" surrounded a federal building, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Saturday.

It said two officers had been hit with the cement blocks and were receiving medical care in the incident at the Roybal Federal Building.

Marching ahead of midterms

Multiple demonstrators were arrested for not dispersing from an area near a federal prison, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on social media. Federal authorities had deployed tear gas canisters at a crowd after some people threw objects over a fence, ​police said.

Heading toward November's midterm elections, which will determine the makeup of the U.S. Congress, rally organizers say they have seen a surge in the number of people organizing anti-Trump events and ​registering to participate in deeply Republican states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to 36%, its lowest since his return to the White House, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Competitive suburban areas that have helped decide national elections are seeing "huge" increases in interest, said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement ⁠last year and led ‌planning of Saturday's events.

She ‌cited examples in Pennsylvania's Bucks and Delaware counties, East Cobb and Forsyth in Georgia, and Scottsdale and Chandler in Arizona.

The first No ⁠Kings event, on Trump's birthday, June 14, last year, drew an estimated 4 million to 6 million people ‌across roughly 2,100 sites nationwide.

The second mobilization in October involved an estimated 7 million participants in more than 2,700 cities, according to a crowdsourcing analysis published by prominent data journalist G. Elliott Morris.

The October event was largely fueled by a backlash ​against a government shutdown, an aggressive crackdown by federal immigration authorities and ⁠the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.

Saturday's events come amid what organizers said was a call to action against the bombardment ⁠of Iran by the U.S. and Israel, a conflict that is now four weeks old.

Morgan Taylor, 45, attending the Washington protest with her 12-year-old son, said she was enraged by Trump's ⁠military action in Iran, which she called a "stupid ​war."

"Nobody's attacking us," Taylor said. "We don't need to be there."