Five people were injured in a mosque shooting Saturday in the Toronto area of Canada, according to police sources.

Worshippers who had finished midnight Tarawih prayers at a mosque, a voluntary prayer exclusive to evenings during the holy month of Ramadan, were "randomly" attacked in a drive-by shooting in the Scarborough district, said Toronto Police Department spokesperson David Rydzik.

At least six shots were fired but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, he said.

"We are unable to say whether the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs," said Rydzik.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, said he is concerned about the shooting.

He urged authorities to do their utmost to bring the perpetrators before the authorities and said more steps should be taken to curb gun violence.