Five people were injured in a mosque shooting Saturday in the Toronto area of Canada, according to police sources.
Worshippers who had finished midnight Tarawih prayers at a mosque, a voluntary prayer exclusive to evenings during the holy month of Ramadan, were "randomly" attacked in a drive-by shooting in the Scarborough district, said Toronto Police Department spokesperson David Rydzik.
At least six shots were fired but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, he said.
"We are unable to say whether the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs," said Rydzik.
Meanwhile, Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, said he is concerned about the shooting.
He urged authorities to do their utmost to bring the perpetrators before the authorities and said more steps should be taken to curb gun violence.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.