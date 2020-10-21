Rapper 50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday, criticizing Democratic candidate Joe Biden's tax plan.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to social media to say "Vote for Trump."

He posted a screenshot of a recent financial report on Biden's alleged tax plan for some states. Under Biden's plan, the rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62% tax rate increase, along with other high earners, experts said.

On Tuesday, he continued his criticism of the tax plan saying, "Yeah, I don't want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don't like it!"

50 Cent's announcement was met with both praise and criticism. Conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commented on his post, "Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!"

Shortly after his initial post on Monday, 50 Cent tweeted again with the caption, "I just remembered I'm bankrupt, so I'm looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL."

The endorsement comes just days after fellow rapper Ice Cube sparked backlash over his collaboration with Trump on his "Platinum Plan," which includes initiatives such as "neighborhoods with highest policing standards" and replacing "failing schools."

In an interview with CNN, Ice Cube said he was contacted by both Trump and Biden's campaigns.

"Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America. One campaign said, 'We love what you have, but let's really dig into after the election,'" Ice Cube said. "And one campaign said, 'We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?' And that's what I did, so I didn't run to nobody."

Ice Cube said he is willing to work with both teams and with whoever will work with him.