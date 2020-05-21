The U.S. Navy said Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been "neutralized," with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.

"Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning," said the U.S. Navy Information Office in a statement.

"The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured," it said, without providing details.

The station itself said in a post on Twitter earlier there was an active shooter near one of its gates and that the base was in lockdown.

The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to "avoid the area entirely."

At the same time, Texas A&M University located nearby asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to the destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.