Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Friday night, his birthday.
"At the end of today, after presenting a temperature of 37.3 (degrees Celsius) and a slight headache I had an antigen test which gave a positive result," Fernandez said in a tweet posted just after midnight (3 a.m. GMT).
The Argentinian president said he was isolating and following protocols while awaiting a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Antigen tests are quicker but said to be less accurate than PCR tests.
"I am physically well and, although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," the 62-year-old said in another tweet.
Fernandez has received the Russia-made Sputnik V coronavirus earlier in the year in a Buenos Aires hospital, the presidential office said at the time.
Argentina has recorded some 2.3 million infections so far and over 56,000 deaths in connection with COVID-19.
