At least 10 people were shot dead and another five wounded in a mass shooting attack at a bar in Mexico's central state of Guanajuato, officials said Sunday.

The attack took place after 11 p.m. local time Saturday (5 a.m. GMT) at the "El Estadio" bar when a group of armed men burst in and opened fire at customers and employees of the bar along a highway that connects the cities of Celaya and Queretaro.

The current death toll is seven men and three women, officials said.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, has become the country's bloodiest state.

Two cartels – Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generacion – are fighting deadly turf wars in the state, where they are known to conduct drug trafficking and fuel theft.