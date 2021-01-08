President-elect Joe Biden on Friday slammed the Trump administration's distribution of Covid-19 vaccine as a "travesty."
"Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
He said distribution of the vaccine would be "the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation."
A Biden spokesman told CNN on Friday the administration would release every available dose of Covid-19 vaccine produced in the country, rather than holding back half the supply to make sure people receive their booster shots on time.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.