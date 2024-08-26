U.S. President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and Lebanon after Israel launched extensive airstrikes in Lebanon, responding to what it called Hezbollah's preparations for a large-scale attack, the White House said Saturday night.

Biden has been in constant communication with his national security team and has directed senior U.S. officials to maintain ongoing dialogue with Israeli counterparts, according to National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.

"We will continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself and work towards regional stability," Savett added. An Israeli official confirmed that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance of the airstrikes, as reported by Israeli news outlet Walla.

The Pentagon stated that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about Israel's defense against attacks from Hezbollah.

Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s defense against threats from Iran and its regional allies, according to Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The timing of the call and whether advance notice was given remains unclear. The airstrikes have heightened fears of a regional conflict amid ongoing cease-fire talks in Cairo aimed at resolving the Gaza Strip crisis and facilitating a prisoner exchange.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions in response to the group's plans for a large-scale attack on Israel.

He urged Lebanese residents south of the Litani River to evacuate immediately, emphasizing Israel’s determination to neutralize any threats.

Israeli airstrikes have hit approximately 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon, while witnesses reported rockets and drones launched from Lebanon toward Israel.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for striking 10 locations in northern Israel.

These are the most intense attacks since cross-border fire began between Hezbollah and Israel on Oct. 8.

The Israel Airports Authority announced delays at Ben Gurion Airport due to the security situation and advised travelers to check with airlines for schedule updates.

On Friday night, Hezbollah targeted two Israeli military zones near the southern Lebanese border with kamikaze drones.