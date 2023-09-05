The top U.S. diplomat discussed the two-state solution and other issues with Palestinian and Israeli leaders Tuesday, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran, the department said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the State Department said Blinken expressed continued concern about the ongoing violence in the West Bank when he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

They also discussed their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability, the department said.

The call came as tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

In his call with Netanyahu, Blinken reaffirmed the "strength of the bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to Israel's security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The Secretary reiterated continued U.S. support for policies that ensure freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike," it added.