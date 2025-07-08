Canadian authorities have arrested four men — including members of the Canadian Armed Forces — accused of founding an anti-government extremist militia and plotting to forcibly seize land in the province of Quebec, police said Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said three suspects, aged between 24 and 25, are facing terrorism-related charges for allegedly promoting ideologically motivated violent extremism. A fourth suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Forbes of Pont-Rouge, faces multiple charges, including possession of prohibited firearms, explosive devices, and controlled military-grade items.

As part of the investigation, police conducted raids in January in the Québec City area, seizing 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, nearly 11,000 rounds of ammunition, around 130 high-capacity magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles, and various pieces of military equipment. The suspects are also alleged to have taken part in military-style training, shooting drills, survival exercises, and a “scouting operation” to plan the land seizure.

The RCMP noted that the men used firearms, some of which were prohibited, along with tactical gear during these operations. Authorities say the suspects were preparing for violent action aimed at undermining public order and potentially challenging Canada’s democratic institutions.

The investigation was led by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), with support from the Canadian Armed Forces, local police, and other agencies. All four suspects are expected to appear in court Tuesday in Quebec City.

“The RCMP remains committed to fighting ideologically motivated violent extremism. The public’s assistance is key to combatting this major issue, which is a national priority,” police said in a statement.

Canada’s military has faced growing scrutiny over extremism in its ranks. A 2022 internal report warned of an increase in Armed Forces members affiliated with extremist groups.

The arrests come amid heightened concerns about domestic extremism in Quebec, where a gunman killed six Muslims and injured 19 others at the Islamic Cultural Centre in 2017 during evening prayers — one of Canada’s worst mass shootings targeting a religious minority.