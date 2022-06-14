The Canadian government is expected to finally announce an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic flights and trains and outgoing international travel, public broadcaster CBC reported, citing unidentified sources.

The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions, may bring back the vaccine mandate if a new variant of the virus is discovered, the report added.

Canada's federal COVID-19 curbs have included barring unvaccinated people from traveling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.

Last week the country suspended random COVID-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease the long waiting times that travelers have been facing.

The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.