Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that his government would uphold the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter Canada.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Carney was asked whether Canada would honor the ICC’s warrant, and he replied "Yes” when asked if he would be prepared to arrest Netanyahu.

Separately, in December 2023, South Africa initiated landmark proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war on Gaza, which was halted after the truce was announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Between January and May 2024, the ICJ issued three sets of provisional measures ordering Israel to stop genocide, halt its military operations, and allow humanitarian access to the enclave.

Canada recognized a Palestinian state on Sept. 21, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, alongside coordinated announcements from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal, followed swiftly by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco and Andorra on Sept. 22-23.