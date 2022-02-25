Canada's largest province Ontario instructed the provincial liquor control board to withdraw all products made in Russia from stores.

"The people of Ontario will always stand against tyranny and oppression. To that end, I am directing the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves," Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement, referring to the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

Canada was among the countries, including the United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and the European Union, which unveiled more sanctions on Moscow on top of penalties earlier this week over the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to "punish Russia," announcing sanctions against 58 individuals and entities, including members of the elite, security officials, banks and shadowy Russian private security firm the Wagner group.

Export permits for goods worth $550 million in aerospace, information technology and mining have been canceled, and Ottawa has placed 3,400 troops on standby to deploy to Europe, along with aircraft and warships.