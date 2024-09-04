Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encountered an unexpected setback after the New Democratic Party (NDP), which supports his minority government, announced its withdrawal of support.

The announcement does not mean Trudeau is in immediate danger of having to step down and call new elections.

However, he will have to find support from opposition legislators in the House of Commons chamber if he is to pass budgets and survive confidence votes.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-leaning NDP, said in a video that he was walking away from a deal the two men struck in 2022.

Under it, the NDP agreed to keep Trudeau in power until mid-2025 in return for more social spending.

In the video, Singh said Trudeau was not able to stand up for the middle class.

Recent polls suggest that Trudeau, who first took office in November 2015, would lose heavily to the official opposition Conservatives if an election were held now.