NAV CANADA, Canada’s air navigation service provider, said Thursday that airports in six cities are gradually resuming operations after bomb threats triggered temporary ground stops.

"Following the evacuation of a number of our sites and subsequent threat assessment by authorities, service is gradually resuming at affected sites," NAV CANADA said on X.

The organization earlier said employees at Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver were safe and authorities were collaborating to address concerns after reported "bomb threats."

It advised travelers to check directly with their airlines for updates, as delays may occur.

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport said on X that it was investigating a security incident that may disrupt operations.

Ottawa police confirmed they are working with the airport to investigate the security incident.

Flights at most airports appeared to proceed, with most showing on-time status on their respective websites.