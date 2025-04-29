The Canadian military has issued a seasonal warning to staff at its Carling Avenue headquarters in Ottawa’s west end: beware of territorial geese, reported local media.

Canada geese, known for their aggressive behavior during nesting season, have taken over parts of the Carling Campus, prompting the Department of National Defence (DND) to circulate safety guidelines to military and civilian personnel, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

The directive, issued by the Canadian Forces Support Group, advises employees to avoid feeding or approaching the birds. If confronted by a goose, staff are told to remain calm, maintain eye contact and slowly back away without turning their back. Should a goose hiss or charge, the advice is to raise one’s arms to appear larger and continue retreating slowly, it added.

March through May marks the nesting season, during which geese become highly protective of their nests. The birds are common in the nearby Ottawa Greenbelt and increasingly nest in urban environments – sometimes in unexpected places like planters or rooftops – making it easy for employees to stumble too close without realizing it.

Although the military does not track the number of geese at the campus, staff have been urged to take extra caution during this period.

While most goose encounters result in no harm, a U.S.-based wildlife control firm warned that injuries can occur – especially when people fall while trying to evade an attack. Past incidents have included broken bones and head injuries.

The DND also reminded staff that Canada geese are a protected species and cannot be relocated once nesting has begun, reinforcing the importance of coexistence during the spring months.