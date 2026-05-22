In a deeply disturbing attack that has intensified fears over online radicalization and hate-driven violence, two teenagers opened fire at a mosque complex in San Diego this week, killing three men who rushed to defend worshippers before taking their own lives.

Authorities say the assault targeted the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, when 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez forced their way into the complex during a busy period that included around 140 children in the center’s school facilities.

A security guard, Amin Abdullah, confronted the attackers and exchanged gunfire, triggering an emergency lockdown that police say likely prevented a far higher death toll. Abdullah was killed in the exchange, while Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad were shot after they ran toward the sound of gunfire to assist.

The attackers fled the scene but were later found dead in their vehicle from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Investigators recovered a 74-page document left behind by the suspects, written in a format and tone closely resembling extremist manifestos that have circulated online after previous mass killings. In the text, the pair referred to themselves as the “Sons of Tarrant,” invoking Brenton Tarrant, the gunman behind the 2019 attack on two mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead and became one of the most widely referenced acts of far-right terrorism in recent history due to its livestream and online dissemination.

The writings attributed to Clark and Vazquez contained a broad spectrum of hate-filled rhetoric, targeting Muslims, Jews, Black people, women, and political groups across the ideological spectrum. Investigators say the document echoed recurring online extremist themes, including conspiracy theories about demographic change and language that framed violence as a form of societal collapse acceleration rather than traditional political grievance.

Extremism researchers say the attack fits into a long-established but increasingly digital pattern in which perpetrators imitate earlier attackers, not only in ideology but in presentation.

Katherine Keneally of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue said extremist online spaces increasingly reward scale and visibility, with attackers treating mass casualty events as benchmarks rather than tragedies. She described the dynamic as a form of “gamification” in which notoriety and replication become part of the motivation structure.

The Vazquez family said in a public statement that Caleb Vazquez had struggled with mental health issues and identity-related distress, including being on the autism spectrum, and that he had been exposed to harmful online content that contributed to his radicalization. They said he had received attempts at support and treatment, but argued that extremist material circulating across social platforms played a significant role in shaping his worldview.

Brian Levin, founding director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, said the attack reflects an evolution of older extremist propaganda tactics. He noted that decades ago far-right extremists promoted the idea of “propaganda of the deed,” where the act of violence itself was intended to inspire copycats. In the digital era, he said, manifestos and online dissemination have amplified that effect, especially after attacks like the 2011 Norway massacre, which included a lengthy ideological document and helped normalize the practice of pairing violence with written justification.

Levin added that attackers increasingly attempt to position themselves as part of an ongoing ideological chain, reinforcing the perception of a broader movement even when networks are decentralized. He said this creates a self-sustaining narrative that outlives individual perpetrators and encourages repetition.

The attack comes amid rising concern over threats targeting religious institutions, with hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish communities increasing in the wake of geopolitical tensions linked to the war in the Middle East. Security has been heightened at places of worship across the United States as authorities warn of elevated risk.

Despite the violence, community accounts have focused heavily on the actions of Amin Abdullah, whose intervention is credited with slowing the attackers and enabling children inside the center to hide safely. Alongside Kaziha and Awad, Abdullah is being remembered for moving toward danger rather than away from it, an act officials say helped prevent further loss of life.

At a large memorial gathering in San Diego, more than 2,000 people attended funeral prayers for the three victims. Islamic rites were performed in a public park, where mourners stood alongside police officers in uniform.

The bodies were later taken for burial as community leaders called for unity and condemned rising hatred directed at religious minorities.

People attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting at the Islamic Center, San Diego, California, U.S., May 21, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Abdullah’s family said they draw strength from his final actions, describing him as someone who understood the risks of protecting a vulnerable community but chose to stand his ground. Others at the service described the three men as having turned a moment of terror into one defined by sacrifice.

The FBI is treating the case as a suspected hate crime as investigators continue to examine how the attackers were radicalized and how they obtained weapons, while broader questions remain over the role of online ecosystems in shaping violent extremism.