The strong winter storm sweeping across the United States has led to the cancellation of thousands of commercial flights scheduled to serve the long Christmas weekend.

The cancellation figures on Monday stood at 2,767. Out of the 5,319 flight delays, 641 were delayed within and into or out of the United States.

According to FlightAware's flight tracking website, Southwest Airlines alone canceled 725 flights, and 103 flights were delayed. On Friday, 1,238 flights were canceled by Southwest.

On Monday, China Eastern Airlines canceled 596 flights, which amounts to 32% of their total service.

Delta Air Lines' total cancellations were 247 and 69 flights were delayed. United Airlines canceled 84 flights and Alaska Airlines canceled 79 flights.

The deadly winter storm has reportedly affected more than 200 million people and killed at least 12 people.