President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing "very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital Saturday morning.

Conley refused to say whether Trump had been on supplemental oxygen at any point during his illness, saying he was not on it Saturday or Thursday or Friday while he was with the medical team from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump was transferred to the military hospital on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He has not transferred powers.

Conley says the president has "a lot of work to do" and is doing it.

Doctors say the president told them: "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He said that Trump's symptoms, including cough and nasal congestion "are now resolving and improving."

"He’s in exceptionally good spirits," said another doctor, Sean Dooley.