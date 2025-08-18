U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington could seek to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian crisis without requiring a cease-fire to pause the fighting, as he welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for high-stakes talks on a possible peace deal with Russia.

"I don't think you need a cease-fire," Trump said.

"I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand strategically why one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a cease-fire and they rebuild and rebuild and rebuild and you know maybe they don't want that."

He also complimented Zelenskyy on his smart black jacket, after the Ukrainian was criticized by right-wing media for failing to wear a suit during a visit in February that ended in a shouting match.

Trump noted that his country will be involved in providing security guarantees as part of a peace agreement on ending Russia's war. He said that while European countries are "the first line of defense because they are there, they are Europe, we're going to help them out also. We'll be involved."

Zelenskyy signals openness to 3-way meeting with Trump, Putin

Zelenskyy and Trump expressed hope that Monday's critical talks with Ukrainian and European leaders at the White House could lead to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"If everything works out today, we'll have a trilat," Trump said, referring to possible three-way talks among Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump. "We're going to work with Russia, we're going to work with Ukraine."

Trump also said he plans to talk to Putin after his meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Zelenskyy also expressed openness to trilateral talks.

"We are ready for trilateral as president said," Zelenskyy said at the start of his meeting with Trump. "It's a good signal about trilateral. I think this is very good."

Trump is first holding one-on-one talks with Zelenskyy. The two are then scheduled to gather with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump said that he and Zelenskyy would be discussing potential security guarantees for Ukraine with the European leaders.

"They want to give protection," Trump said of European allies. "They feel very strongly about it and we'll help them out with it. I think it's very important."