A midday shooting in Montreal left three people dead on Monday, including a police officer, a civilian, and the suspected gunman, in an outbreak of violence that shocked a city where such attacks remain rare and quickly triggered a massive police response and a widening investigation into motive.

The attack unfolded in the Cote-des-Neiges district of Montreal after emergency calls reported a man firing from inside a building near a busy commercial stretch that includes shops, restaurants, and religious institutions.

Police said officers arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time and immediately came under fire from a suspect armed with a long gun and dressed in military-style clothing, leading to an exchange of gunfire on the street and inside the building.

Authorities confirmed that a male police officer was killed during the initial exchange. A second officer, a woman, was seriously wounded but is expected to survive. A civilian was also killed during the chaos, though officials said it remains unclear who fired the fatal shot. The suspected gunman was later killed at the scene.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher described the episode as “a tragedy, a nightmare,” noting the rarity of a fatal attack on law enforcement in the city. Officials said it was the first killing of a Montreal officer in the line of duty in 24 years, underscoring the scale of the shock within the police force and across the city.

Witness accounts painted a scene of rapid escalation. One resident described hearing a single shot followed by several more before seeing people rush for cover. Another witness said officers arrived in large numbers within minutes, with gunfire continuing as police advanced on the building. Video circulating on social media appeared to show an armed man exchanging fire with police while moving near or inside the structure, though authorities have not formally authenticated all footage.

The incident briefly locked down parts of the neighbourhood, with residents told to shelter in place as police secured the area. Traffic was halted and sections of public transit were suspended as tactical units moved in and emergency alerts warned of an armed and dangerous suspect.

The location of the shooting, close to Jewish institutions and kosher businesses, initially fueled speculation online about a possible hate-motivated attack. Authorities moved quickly to caution against drawing conclusions, saying there was no confirmed evidence of antisemitic intent or terrorism. Officials later said multiple agencies, including federal police, had been consulted and that preliminary assessments did not indicate a terrorist attack, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Reports in Canadian media suggested the suspect may have been linked to “incel” ideology, a misogynistic online subculture associated with past acts of mass violence. Police have not confirmed those claims and stressed that motive has not been established.

Quebec officials and federal leaders expressed shock and urged restraint as investigators continue to gather evidence. Public safety authorities also warned against sharing graphic video from the scene, citing respect for victims and the ongoing inquiry.

By late afternoon, the immediate lockdown had been lifted and police activity began to ease, though the investigation remained active under oversight by an independent police watchdog reviewing the use of lethal force.