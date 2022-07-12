An alleged hack into the iCloud account of U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, over the weekend, exposed a cache of inappropriate content, including the former's name, saved as "Pedo Peter."

The hackers claimed that the content revealed texts, pictures and videos, including images of drugs and sexual activities.

It was also claimed that Hunter Biden recorded his father on the phone by the name "Pedo Peter."

The First Son allegedly spent $30,000 in five months for prostitutes and transported them across state lines. He also allegedly disguised checks to them as payments for "medical services."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service said on Monday that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.

"At this time we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions but I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr. Biden," spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The leak went viral on 4chan, where a user claimed to have hacked into Hunter Biden's iCloud backup and then used a tool that allows users to recover files from Apple's cloud backup site.