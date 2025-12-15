U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents pulled over the son of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the congresswoman said Sunday, as scrutiny of the Somali community intensifies.

"Yesterday ... he did get pulled over by (ICE) agents," Omar said in an interview with WCCO-TV, branded CBS Minnesota.

"Once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go," she added, noting her son "always carries it with him in case he gets pulled over."

Omar said ICE agents are "racially profiling ... (and) looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented."

ICE has not commented on the incident.

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched attacks on Somalis and Omar in recent days, tying them to his push for a permanent halt on immigration from several countries, including Somalia.

In a Cabinet meeting, Trump said Somalis "contribute nothing" and that he does not want them in the U.S.

"Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country," he said, adding: "We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

Omar responded that his "obsession" with her and the Somali community is "creepy and unhealthy."

On Friday, the Minnesota representative sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, accusing them of "blatant racial profiling" and "an egregious level of unnecessary force."