A majority of American voters oppose the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and believe it benefits Israel more than the United States, according to a poll released Thursday.

The survey, conducted by Data for Progress for the IMEU (Institute for Middle East Understanding) Policy Project and Demand Progress, shows 56% of voters said the war benefits Israel more, compared to 29% who believe it benefits the U.S.

Overall, 53% of respondents disapproved of U.S. strikes on Iran, while 43% approve.

The poll surveyed 1,215 likely voters, with 51% supporting Congress passing a war powers resolution to rein in President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran, while 44% opposed the measure.

Some 43% of voters said they are less likely to support Republicans due to the war, compared to 31% who said they are more likely.

It also found a generational divide among Republicans, with 68% of those younger than the age of 45 preferring a candidate who would reduce support for Israel, while 56% of those older than 45 favor a candidate who prioritizes support for Israel.

In hypothetical matchups, Democratic candidates who favor reducing support for Israel to prioritize domestic issues perform significantly better than those maintaining traditional positions.

Additionally, 43% of voters said Israel has too much influence on U.S. foreign policy, compared to 41% who said the level of influence is appropriate.

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior officials and over 160 children at a girls' elementary school, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, saying the attacks are targeting "US assets” in the region. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed in the war, according to U.S. Central Command.

The escalation has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pushed global oil and gas prices sharply higher, and raised fears of a wider regional war with major economic consequences.