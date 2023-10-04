The new chair of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee called Washington to halt aid to Azerbaijan and ramp up support for Armenia.

The U.S. "must both prioritize support for the Armenians who have been expelled and hold Azerbaijan accountable," said Cardin.

"As we look forward, we must take steps to ensure that Azerbaijan does not advance militarily in pursuit of further territorial gains, including forcefully condemning inflammatory rhetoric," he said.

He called on the U.S. to halt security assistance as leverage to prevent Azerbaijan from forcibly seeking a land corridor inside Armenia to connect to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan is already limited by Congress, which, under a 1992 law, has prohibited security aid. But American presidents have waived the restrictions yearly, citing U.S. national security interests.

A U.S. government report last year said Azerbaijan received $164 million in U.S. security assistance between 2002 and 2020.

Azerbaijan has close ties with Türkiye and Israel, with its oil wealth allowing it to ramp up its military in recent years.

Cardin took over last month from Senator Bob Menendez, who was indicted on corruption allegations.

"The U.S. should also continue to support democratic reforms that Armenia's leadership has taken in recent years, including efforts to promote transparency, good governance, and economic cooperation with the U.S. and Western Europe more broadly," he added.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism initiative on Sept. 19 in Karabakh to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after 24-hour counterterrorism steps.

Following the measures, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in the region and urged the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.