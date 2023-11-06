The New York Times Magazine forced award-winning staff writer Jazmine Hughes to resign for violating "editorial policy" after she signed a letter supporting Palestine.

Hughes resigned from the magazine on Friday after signing a letter expressing support for Palestinians and protesting Israel's siege of Gaza.

Hughes' resignation was announced by Jake Silverstein, the editor of The New York Times Magazine, in an email to staff members later Friday evening.

"While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times’s policy on public protest," said Silverstein, adding "This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence."

The petition Hughes signed about the Israel-Hamas war was published online last week by a group called Writers Against the War on Gaza.

On Friday, Jamie Lauren Keiles, another contributing writer at the magazine who had also signed the letter, said he would no longer contribute to the publication either.

He said on social media platform X that it is "a personal decision about what kind of work I want to be able to do."

Renowned British daily The Guardian has sacked Steve Bell, its political cartoonist of over 40 years, in a row over alleged anti-Semitism.

The famous cartoonist criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his recent artwork, media reports said Monday.

