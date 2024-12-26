Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday dismissed the possibility of negotiating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding control of the Panama Canal and refuted claims of Chinese interference in its operations.

Mulino also rejected the possibility of reducing tolls for U.S. vessels in response to Trump's threat to demand control of the vital waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans be returned to Washington.

"There's nothing to talk about," Mulino told a press conference.

"The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians. There's no possibility of opening any kind of conversation around this reality, which has cost the country blood, sweat and tears," he added.

The canal, inaugurated in 1914, was built by the U.S. but handed to Panama on Dec. 31, 1999, under treaties signed some two decades earlier by then-U.S. president Jimmy Carter and Panamanian nationalist leader Omar Torrijos.

Last weekend, Trump slammed what he called "ridiculous" fees for U.S. ships passing through the canal and hinted at China's growing influence.

He said the Central American country, with whom the U.S. has had diplomatic relations since 1903, is "ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

If Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," he said.

'No Chinese interference'

An estimated 5% of global maritime traffic passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships traveling between Asia and the U.S. East Coast to avoid the long, hazardous route around the southern tip of South America.

The United States is its main user, accounting for 74% of cargo, followed by China with 21%.

Mulino said the canal's usage fees were "not set at the whim of the president or the administrator" of the interoceanic waterway but under a long-established "public and open process."

"There is absolutely no Chinese interference or participation in anything to do with the Panama Canal," Mulino said.

On Wednesday, Trump accused Chinese soldiers of "lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal" and "always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'"

Mulino denied that allegation, too.

"There are no Chinese soldiers in the canal, for the love of God, the world is free to visit to the canal" he added.

China does not control or administer the canal, but a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, has long managed two ports located on the canal's Caribbean and Pacific entrances.

Panama established diplomatic relations with China in 2017, after breaking off ties with Taiwan – a decision criticized by Trump's first administration.

On Tuesday, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Panama City chanting "Trump, animal, leave the canal alone" and burning an image of the incoming American president.

New ambassador

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday said he had picked Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama.

Trump described Cabrera as "a fierce fighter for America First principles" who he said has been instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships.

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.