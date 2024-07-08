A neurosurgeon specializing in Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over the past year, according to a report published by The New York Times.

The White House said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's disease, amid concerns about his cognitive abilities to run for president.

Concerns that the president might be suffering from an undisclosed illness have risen since Biden's stumbled in his June 27 debate with Republican Donald Trump.

The New York Times said White House visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders and recently published a paper on Parkinson’s, visited the White House eight times from last summer through the spring of this year.

During an acrimonious briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm Cannard's visit, saying she wanted to respect the privacy of all involved for security reasons.

She said Biden had seen a neurologist three times connected to Biden's annual physical exams.

She said Biden was not being treated for Parkinson's.