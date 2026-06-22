A police officer, a local resident and an alleged gunman were killed in a shootout in Montreal on Monday, authorities said, in a deadly incident that prompted a major police response in Canada's second-largest city.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers while on duty. Further details will follow,” Montreal police wrote on the platform X.

Separately, authorities also confirmed that a civilian and the suspected attacker had been killed.

Earlier, police had warned of an "armed and dangerous suspect” and urged residents to avoid an area in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

According to broadcaster CBC, residents were told to stay indoors and lock their doors.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher told reporters that officers came under fire when they arrived at the scene.

Police said the suspect had been "neutralized” and believe that the shooter was acting alone. The investigation is ongoing, though the emergency alert has been lifted, according to CBC.

The Jewish emergency response organization Zaka said the shooting took place near a Chabad centre and described the incident as a possible attack.

Canadian police have not confirmed a motive. "We're not jumping to any conclusion," Dagher said, adding that it is too early to draw any conclusions.

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, founded in the late 18th century in Eastern Europe, is an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic movement dedicated to promoting Jewish religious practice and education.

It now operates thousands of institutions worldwide, with centres in more than 100 countries, according to its own figures.