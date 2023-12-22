Canadians who express support for Palestine amid Israel's incessant attacks on Gaza risk losing their jobs, being suspended from their positions and not being hired, according to a report by the country's public broadcaster.

The issue is also common in other countries, including the U.S. and Europe, and affects various employment fields, such as the service sector, education, health care, the law and media.

"I can tell you personally, in the last month and a half, I've probably spoken with someone at least once a day [about this]," Jackie Esmonde, a labor lawyer at the Toronto-based firm Cavalluzzo Law, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). "They're not always cases that we take on, but we do have in the range of eight to 10 cases that we're actively working on at the moment."

She said these are not cases of hate speech or support for terrorism.

In November, the University of Ottawa suspended Dr. Yipeng Ge after a social media post that said: "From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free." The university interpreted this to mean the "ethnic cleansing of Jewish people from Israel."

Others have suffered job suspensions for posts that featured the words "genocide" and "apartheid" to describe Israel's actions.

In November, 650 lawyers, law students and professors from across Canada published an open letter that says there is a "chilling effect" on freedom of expression since the start of the Israeli-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, lawyers interviewed by the CBC said they were not aware of anyone facing consequences for social media posts supporting Israel.

Two employees at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies – a non-profit human rights organization that fosters antisemitism education– told the CBC that teachers at the center have been told to report students who make statements critical of Israel.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, killing 20,057 people and injuring 53,320, most of them children and women. This has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.