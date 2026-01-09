Tensions over President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown escalated across the United States on Thursday after a second shooting involving federal immigration officers in as many days, intensifying protests and sharpening a widening rift between state and federal authorities over the use of force and accountability.

The latest flashpoint came in Portland, Oregon, where a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and a woman during a vehicle stop near a hospital.

The incident followed Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Minnesota mother by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a killing that has already ignited sustained demonstrations and prompted fierce disputes over what occurred in the moments before shots were fired.

In both cases, Democratic governors and mayors demanded that the Trump administration withdraw federal officers deployed to their cities, arguing the aggressive operations have inflamed communities and undermined public safety.

The administration, backed by many of Trump’s supporters, has defended the deployments as necessary to fulfill campaign promises to deport undocumented immigrants and restore law and order.

Civil rights groups and Democratic leaders say the enforcement surge has had the opposite effect.

“When a president endorses tearing families apart and attempts to govern through fear and hate rather than shared values, you foster an environment of lawlessness and recklessness,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said.

Riot police officers stand guard as demonstrators gather outside the Portland ICE facility to protest after U.S. federal agents shot two people, Portland, U.S., Jan. 8, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Federal officials, meanwhile, have described both shootings as responses to suspects attempting to use vehicles as weapons, a claim that has become increasingly contested as bystander video and local investigations raise questions about the federal narrative.

Fatal shooting and mounting outrage

In Minneapolis, ICE officer gunfire killed Renee Nichole Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, during a confrontation on a city street.

Federal authorities said Good tried to run over an agent. Activists and witnesses dispute that account, saying video footage appears to show her steering away as officers approached her vehicle.

State officials said they were denied access to evidence, interviews and case materials.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension withdrew from the investigation after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the state lacked jurisdiction.

The shooting touched off large protests in Minneapolis, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered Thursday, chanting “shame” and “murder” at armed, masked federal officers. Some officers deployed tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds.

People gather for a protest after the killing of Renee Nicole Good, Minneapolis, U.S., Jan. 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Gov. Tim Walz placed the National Guard on alert amid concerns of wider unrest.

“I feel like we’re at a turning point,” said protester Rachel Hoppei, 52. “Things have got to change.”

Good, according to the Washington Post, left behind a 15-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 12 and 6. Community organizer Michelle Gross said Good was participating in neighborhood “observer” patrols that document ICE activity, a form of protest Gross described as protected by the First Amendment.

“There was absolutely no justification for deadly force,” Gross said. “People are just exercising their right to videotape police.”

Bystander video shows two masked officers approaching Good’s car, which was stopped at an angle on a Minneapolis street.

As one officer ordered her out and grabbed the door handle, the car briefly reversed and then moved forward, turning right.

A third officer fired three shots while jumping back, with the final shots appearing to pass through the driver’s window after the vehicle had moved past him.

It remains unclear whether the officer was struck; he stayed on his feet and walked afterward.

Trump later posted on social media that the woman “ran over the ICE Officer.”

Vice President JD Vance defended the agent, repeatedly calling Good’s actions an “attack” and saying the officer deserved “a debt of gratitude.”

Vance cited a 2025 incident in which the same agent was dragged by a car during an arrest attempt in suburban Minneapolis, suffering injuries that required 33 stitches.

Court records identify the officer as Jonathan Ross; the driver in that case was convicted last month of assaulting a federal officer.

DHS declined to identify the agent involved in Wednesday’s shooting.

The Minneapolis operation included roughly 2,000 federal officers, described by DHS as its largest-ever deployment, and was linked, in part, to a politically charged probe into alleged fraud among some Somali community nonprofits.

Second shooting, same disputes

Hours later in Portland, federal immigration agents shot and wounded two people during what DHS described as a “targeted vehicle stop.”

The department said the driver attempted to run over agents and that a passenger was a Venezuelan national linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal network.

“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot,” DHS said, adding that the vehicle fled the scene.

Local officials said they could not independently verify the federal account or any alleged gang ties.

Portland police said officers first responded to reports of a shooting outside Adventist Health hospital Thursday afternoon.

Shortly afterward, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds about two miles away.

Both were taken to hospitals; their conditions were not immediately released. Police applied a tourniquet to one victim.

Police Chief Bob Day said the FBI is leading the investigation and declined to detail what preceded the shooting.

The incident drew hundreds of protesters to the ICE building overnight and revived tensions in a city with a long history of clashes with the Trump administration.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield pledged to investigate whether any federal officer exceeded lawful authority and to refer charges if warranted.

Mayor Keith Wilson and the City Council called on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full investigation is completed.

“There was a time we could take them at their word,” Wilson said of federal authorities. “That time is long past.”

State Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat who lives near the scene, urged federal agents to leave. “You are not welcome,” he said.

City leaders warned that federal “militarization” threatens community-based public safety and vowed to use legal and legislative tools to protect residents’ civil rights, while urging protesters to remain calm.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley echoed that call. “Trump wants to generate riots,” the Oregon Democrat wrote on X. “Don’t take the bait.”