Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reaffirmed his support to Venezuela in a phone call with long-time ally President Nicolas Maduro in the face of growing external pressure, the Kremlin said.

Maduro has been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to leave office, with the United States conducting a huge military build-up in the Caribbean.

The U.S. lastly seized an oil tanker off Venezuelan coast.

Russia has fostered warm ties with Venezuela, with Maduro earlier this year visiting Moscow, where he attended an annual military parade and signed a broad partnership agreement with Putin.

In a phone call on Thursday, Putin "expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people," the Kremlin said in a read-out.

The Russian leader had also "confirmed his support for the Maduro government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure," the statement added.

Putin and Maduro spoke of their desire to act on their strategic partnership agreement and implement various joint projects related to the economy and energy sector, it noted.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military seized a Venezuelan oil tanker – troops rappelled onto the tanker's deck from a helicopter and entered the ship with rifles raised.

Washington has accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel, which he denies. Maduro has said the U.S. is seeking regime change because of Venezuela's vast stores of oil.

Trump has deployed warships within striking distance of Venezuela, and at least 87 people have been killed in at least 22 strikes on boats in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea.