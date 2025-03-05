The Muslim Advisory Council of Canada (MACC) released its annual report, highlighting persistent systemic Islamophobia affecting Muslim patients and health care professionals, and calling for comprehensive reforms in the sector.

The report documented at least 180 cases of discrimination, ranging from biased medical treatment to workplace harassment, underscoring the need for structural changes.

"In 2024, Muslim patients and health care professionals continued to face systemic Islamophobia, from biased treatment to workplace discrimination. One such case involved a medical director in Hamilton, Ontario, who made public Islamophobic remarks," the report said, noting that MACC took action to ensure accountability.

The organization also stated that it engaged directly with Health Minister Mark Holland and other policymakers to push for reforms aimed at eradicating discrimination in health care settings.

Beyond health care, MACC highlighted systemic discrimination in education.

The report found that in the Halton District School Board in Ontario, students and families experienced suppression and a lack of support when raising concerns about Islamophobia, anti-Arab racism, and anti-Palestinian racism.

"In response, MACC launched an education portfolio to equip families with knowledge about their rights, tools for effective self-advocacy, mental health support, and access to resources," it said.

Meanwhile, a previous report by Canada’s Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, titled Islamophobia on the Rise: Taking Action, Confronting Hate and Protecting Civil Liberties Together, found a significant rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in Canada following Israel’s attacks on Gaza.