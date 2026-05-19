Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s northern border regions killed at least four civilians and wounded more than 20 others on Tuesday, as Moscow intensified attacks on areas that have remained under constant pressure since the start of the war.

A ballistic missile slammed into the centre of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, killing two people and injuring at least 17 others, including a 14-year-old child, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The strike hit a business in the town center, while the blast wave tore through a nearby shopping centre and supermarket, leaving shattered glass, twisted metal and heavily damaged buildings across the area.

Images released by local officials showed rescue workers combing through debris beside a mangled metal structure, while nearby apartment blocks stood with windows blown out from the force of the explosion.

Pryluky, a town of around 50,000 people located about 150 kilometres from the Russian border, has repeatedly come under attack during the war because of its logistical importance and its position along northern supply routes.

Ukrainian officials did not specify the type of missile used, though ballistic systems such as the Iskander are frequently deployed in strikes that allow civilians little time to seek shelter.

In neighbouring Sumy region, Russian drones targeted civilian infrastructure in a separate attack that killed two men aged 52 and 58 and injured four others, governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Authorities withheld further details about the sites hit, a common wartime practice aimed at limiting information that could aid future strikes.

Sumy and Chernihiv, both bordering Russia, were among the first regions invaded during Moscow’s full-scale assault in February 2022.

Russian forces briefly occupied parts of the regions before withdrawing in the failed push toward Kyiv, but the areas have since endured relentless shelling, drone raids and missile attacks.

The northern border regions have become increasingly vulnerable as Russia expands its use of drones, decoys and high-precision missiles designed to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence systems. While Kyiv has improved interception rates in major cities, communities near the border often face attacks with minimal warning time.

International monitors, including the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, have repeatedly documented civilian casualties caused by strikes on populated areas far from the front lines.

Ukrainian officials accuse Moscow of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, while Russia maintains it is striking military or dual-use facilities.