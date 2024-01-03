U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has urged the Congress to stop funding what he called Israel's 'illegal' war on Gaza.

The call on Congress came Tuesday to reject the $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid being considered for Israel to continue its "brutal war" against the Palestinian people.

"Let me be clear: NO MORE U.S. funding for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s illegal, immoral, brutal and grossly disproportionate war against the Palestinian people," Sanders said on X.

Americans must understand that Israel’s war against the Palestinian people has been significantly waged with U.S. bombs, artillery shells and other forms of weaponry, he said, adding: "And the results have been catastrophic."

"Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women and children in Gaza," he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,140 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.