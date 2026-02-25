Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will step down from his teaching role at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, the New York Times reported Wednesday, as pressure continues to mount over his past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Summers has been under fire since the U.S. House Oversight Committee released documents detailing an ongoing personal correspondence between Summers and Epstein. No evidence of wrongdoing by Summers has surfaced.

Summers, also a former ⁠president ⁠of Harvard University, has been on leave from the university since November and will not return to teaching, the New York Times reported, citing a spokesperson for Harvard. Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Wednesday.

Last ⁠year, Summers resigned from the board of OpenAI, developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool, discontinued teaching ​roles at Harvard and went on leave ​as a director of a business and government school at the ⁠university while ‌Harvard conducts ‌a review of people named ⁠in the Epstein files.

Summers ‌said in November he was "deeply ashamed" of ​his actions and said he ⁠would step back from ⁠public commitments to "repair relationships with the ⁠people closest ​to me."